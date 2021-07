The Travel Trench – Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper

The Gore-Tex brand and renowned Savile Row tailors Henry Poole form a historic partnership to create a new, made-to-order coat, one that merges historical elegance with the best of today’s functional capabilities.

Beinghunted. helped to initiate the brand partnership between W. L. Gore and Henry Poole & Co, developed the narrative for the project launch and produced all activation assets.