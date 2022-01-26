adidas 032c GSG Mule and GSG TR

In 2021, 032c and adidas continued their longstanding relationship by releasing two models – the GSG Mule and GSG TR.

Beinghunted. conceived a creative concept for video and photography to reflected the partners’ aesthetic vision. The result shows the footwear in a crisp all-white environment, high-res and in ultra-close detail. The composition of combining accelerated movements with slow motion provide for an engaging effect to highlight the material combinations and design details.

Beinghunted. worked with Berlin-based Studio Amos Fricke to deliver all video and photography assets.