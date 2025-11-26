Bringing The Class Of To The Streets of Tokyo

Following its first two successful chapters at Paris Fashion Week and the Berlin Marathon in 2023, Beinghunted. took The Class Of to Japan for its third edition. This time we captured the energy and emotion surrounding the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024.

In partnership with New Balance and Tokyo-based running crew Ikism RC, we brought together runners, creatives, and community figures who embody the spirit of the global running movement. Over the course of the race weekend, we joined New Balance’s Tokyo program, from early morning shakeout runs and local meetups to post-race celebrations, to document the faces and moments that define the running culture of the Japanese capital.

The Class Of continues to build on its mission to spotlight the people who make major cultural moments possible. The Tokyo Legacy Half 2024 edition resulted in an extensive portrait series featuring more than 50 participants from seasoned marathoners to first-time runners, crew leaders, and supporters. Together, they represent a cross-section of the creativity, dedication, and camaraderie that keep the world of running in motion.