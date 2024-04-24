Bringing new life to old garments

In time for Paris Fashion Week SS24, Beinghunted. teamed up with Toronto-based Better Gift Shop and the GORE-TEX brand to present a new take on upcycling.

With the help of Tokyo-based embroidery masters, AOI Industry, 20 old Mammut jackets were turned into utilitarian art pieces.

Beinghunted. developed the concept with Better Gift Shop as an homage to the legacy of the late Virgil Abloh. Inspired by Abloh’s much-coveted commissioned piece by AOI in 2018, the project explored the endless possibilities of artistic expression in the process of upcycling.

A process that plays a gradually bigger role in the fashion landscape, but has yet to reach its full potential. This collection paved the way for new ways of thinking repurposing by looking at upcycling as a way of renewing products rather than merely repairing them.

The project was launched in January 2024 during Paris Fashion Week with an opening party at the GORE-TEX Showroom. The project and opening received vast coverage and praise across the industry’s biggest media outlets.