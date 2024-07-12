Arc'teryx Berlin Opening

Bringing the Bird to Berlin

On June 6th, Berlin’s burgeoning outdoor scene got even more intriguing as Arc’teryx opened its first-ever store in Germany, at the heart of Berlin..

Beinghunted. commemorated the launch with a handful of events including a Grunewald trail run, an in-store party, and a climbing competition at Bright Site. Within this environment, Arc’teryx was put at the center of attention for its influence on both functionality in the outdoors and its community focus.

From the skilled runners and climbers to the curious newcomers, we appreciate everyone for coming through and showing interest throughout the week.

Arc’teryx presents a strong lineup of community offerings within the outdoor scene, so in case you did not make it by for the opening make sure to swing by the new store on Rosenthaler Str. 49 for any upcoming events by the Arc’teryx team!