Euro Cup Street Style with SoccerBible and adidas

Exploring Berlin’s Creative Football Culture

As the Euro Cup fever was raging across Germany, we teamed up with adidas and SoccerBible to explore Berlin’s creative football culture.

SoccerBible is the world’s leading media platform for everything football and has played a pivotal role in highlighting the connection between sports and creative expression. The street style shoot, launched during the Euro Cup online and as part of a game viewing, is a celebration of this connection and its ever-changing nature.

The shoot was created with Berlin locals representing their home countries, who were asked to apply their own aesthetic taste to the official Euro Cup jerseys. The showcase was available for a limited time only in adidas’ Originals Flagship in Berlin, as part of a live viewing of the Euro Cup Semi-Finals.