A celebration of knowledge, heritage, and legacy.

In September 2024, Beinghunted. joined forces with GANT in celebration of the heritage brand’s 75th anniversary.

Set against the rich academic and cultural heritage of New England’s Ivy League, Beinghunted. developed a concept around GANT’s ‘Never Stop Learning’ mantra. A set of values correlating directly with the Beinghunted. Campus – an internal practice centered around an eagerness to learn and share knowledge.

Through a series of events we exemplified Beinghunted.’s commitment to bringing educational experiences to the forefront, aligning with our belief in fostering intellectual curiosity and creative exchange. Anchored at a pop up at Telegraphenamt and branching out into the city through invitation-only events, the project become a local, and global, celebration of 75 years of learning.

As part of the project, Beinghunted. hosted an intimate Q&A session with Klaus Biesenbach the German-American curator and director of Neue Nationalgalerie and Berlin Modern. Known for his early work in Berlin and numerous achievements both domestically and internationally, Biesenbach engaged in a personal Q&A session, sharing insights into his career, his curatorial philosophy, and his recent work on the Andy Warhol exhibition.

This was followed b a compelling live-interview featuring Chris Black, the New-York based bicoastal media consultant and co-host of the popular How Long Gone podcast. Known for his insightful, often unfiltered takes on fashion, culture, and the media landscape, CB shared reflections on his career journey, his unique role in shaping industry trends, and the influences that drive his work.

Last, but not least, we hosted a talk with Julian Daynov, a trend analyst, curator, and founder of NEUDEUTSCH. As a veteran of Berlin’s fashion scene, Julian’s extensive knowledge of industry, design practice, and cultivation of talent offered the audience a unique glimpse into how the wheels go round in the world of fashion.

To wrap up the week, we hosted a friends and family dinner at the historic Meistersaal, knowing for it’s century old interior and continous echo of world-known musicians who recorded in the building, from David Bowie to Iggy Pop and Brian Eno. As a physical embodiment of the past affecting the future, Meistersaal was a perfect place to conclude a week centering around knowledge, legacy, and heritage.